Gerald PIELAGE

PIELAGE, Gerald T. Age 73 of Fairfield Township passed away Thursday May 9, 2019. He was born December 23, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Irwin and Erna (nee Townsend) Pielage. He worked as an estimator for a printing company for many years and was an avid fan of the University of Cincinnati. Mr. Pielage was a member of the Fairfield Optimist Club and loved music and loved to dance. He is survived by his wife Darlene Pielage; four children Jeffrey (Kim) Pielage, Christopher Pielage, Amanda (Kent) Stearman, and Heather (Mike) Webster; and seven grandchildren Jake, Tyler, Brennan, Kennedy, Graham, Presley, and Max. Visitation 5-8 PM Tuesday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Wednesday May 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on May 12, 2019
