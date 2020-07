RAMEY, Gerald "Dean" Age 78, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his residence. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association . A Celebration of Life will be held 1 PM, Saturday, July 18th at Northside Christian Church. He was buried at Bainbridge Cemetery, Bainbridge, OH. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com