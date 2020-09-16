1/
Gerald RIEMAN
1947 - 2020
RIEMAN, Gerald A. "Jerry" Age 72, of Centerville, OH, passed away Sept. 14, 2020. Gerald was born November 22, 1947, in Kalida, OH. Jerry is preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, Donna Jo Rieman (Slayton); father, Edward A. Rieman and his mother Ettie M. Rieman (Mullett). Jerry graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in Computer Science. He worked for and co-owned Dayton Data Processing, Inc. with beloved friend and business partner Rosemary Peters Brame for nearly 50 years. Jerry is survived by his two daughters; Kimberly Hetman and Tammy Yoxtheimer, one son; Christopher Rieman; seven grandchildren; Kristi, Mikayla, Nicolle, Noah, Leah, Jordyn, and Ryan; and five great-grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by two brothers; Ken (Irene) Rieman, and Bill (Beth) Rieman, along with numerous extended family and friends. Jerry was a philanthropist and member of the John Stuart Society at the University of Dayton, a loyal supporter of UD Athletics, enjoyed jogging, traveling, and spending time with family. Due to the current pandemic, private funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Vandalia, OH. For details about Jerry's livestream services, visit www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
