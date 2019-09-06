|
RILEY, Gerald A. Age 80 of Springfield passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home. He was born in Springfield, Ohio to the late Harry G. and Margaret (Trimble) Riley on December 20, 1938. In addition to his parents, Gerald is preceded in death by his children, Robin Cook and Kevin King and grandson Scooter Cook. He leaves behind to forever cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 25 years, Vickie (Hill) Riley; children, Brent (Kim) Riley, Daniel (Elisha White) Riley, Brian King and Melissa (Tom) Glover; grandchildren, Mason, Brittany, Tara, Shade, Cheyenne, Jackie and Jordan as well as four great-grandchildren. Gerald is also survived by his siblings, Jack Riley, Ronald (Rita) Riley and Linda Bowser. He served his country briefly in the United States Army, until an unfortunate snake bite got him medically discharged; he went on to be in the Army Reserves. Gerald retired from Navistar after 30 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but more than anything, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life and cherished his time with them. A graveside was held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Reverend Ronald Riley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley for their excellent care of Gerald. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 6, 2019