Gerald ROBERTS
ROBERTS, Gerald 81, Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home. He was born in Kingsport and was a resident of Dayton, Ohio, for fifty plus years, and then returned to the East Tennessee area after his retirement. He was a charter member of Gray United Methodist Church. Gerald holds degrees from East Tennessee State University, George Washington University, Wright State University and Completed Air War College. He later became a member of Saint Raphael Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus # 624, Springfield, Ohio. He was employed for 40 plus years with Foreign Technology Division of the U.S. Government. He worked out of Wright Patterson Air Force Base where he served as Director and chaired several committees in Washington, D.C. He holds multiple awards and US patents. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Cecil Roberts; by his wife, Kathleen Roberts; sister, Nelda Byrd and first cousin, Dwight Frost. He is survived by his two daughters, Kristin Mills (Jason) and Sunshine Cook (Greg); two sons, Jeff Roberts (Shannon), Matt Shipley (Rebecca); six grandchildren, Kevin Mullins, McKenzie Cook, Andrew Mills, Justin Mills, Jackson Shipley and Elliot Shipley and former wife, Marilyn Roberts. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home Chapel, with a service to follow at 8:00 pm, with Chaplin Steven Spell. Honorary Pallbearers, will be Jason Mills, Greg Cook, Marvin Byrd, Andrew Mills, Justin Mills, Kevin Mullins and Jackson Shipley. East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Gerald Roberts.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
