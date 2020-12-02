1/
Gerald ROWE
ROWE, Gerald

Age 71, of Spring Valley, OH, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. He was born in Dayton, OH, on Nov. 4, 1949, to the late Robert and Katherine Rowe. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert James Rowe. Gerald is survived by his

beloved wife, Cathy Rowe; children, Paula (Granville) Turner and John (Jamie) Rowe; grandchildren, Jesse (Holly) Newport, Peyton Newport, Joselyn Rowe, and Julian Rowe; great-grandchild, Braxton Newport; and a host of other family members and friends. Graveside Service will be 2:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Woodland (Dayton) Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face mask will be worn in all public places. www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2020.
