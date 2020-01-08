|
|
SANDERS III, Gerald Beckwith Age 51, passed away in Medford, Oregon on January 2nd, 2020. He is survived by his parents Sarah & Richard Broock, Gerald & Diana Sanders, his sister CarrieAnn Sanders, his brother and sister in law, Todd and Candice Broock and his two nephews Silas and Levi, who called him Uncle BeBe. Jerry, or GB as he was known to his family and friends, was a character in the best sense of the word. His huge personality and infectious smile would transform a room. You couldn't go to a party, concert, or event and leave without Jerry becoming your friend. He never forgot a face and was happiest surrounded by friends, old and new. GB had so many interests and pleasures in life. He loved camping, kayaking, cooking, playing guitar and especially his dogs Goofy and Runner, who were very dear to him. His true passions were music and the great outdoors. Early on, he formed a band with his cousin and two friends. As the lead singer, he named himself Screaming Lord Jer because "Chicks dig it!" He continued his love for music by playing the guitar whenever he could and by following the Grateful Dead. Many, many memories and friends were made during this "Long Strange Trip", and Jerry Garcia quotes were constantly being offered to friends and family as worldly advice. If you visited GB out west, he would fill the day with outdoor adventure taking you on hikes or on an ATV to see the breath- taking mountain views that he so loved. He would cook you a delicious meal (heavily doused with tabasco) over the campfire and finish the evening by playing guitar and earnestly crooning all of his favorites. Traveling with GB on our family vacations was always "a trip". Within an hour of arrival, he would have made friends with the locals, known the most fun spots to eat and drink and would have numerous invitations to "show him around town." This never ceased to amaze us. GB was truly a unique and one of a kind son, brother, uncle and friend. He managed to fill his life, and ours, with love, music, an appreciation of nature, hilarious stories, laughter, joy and tears. He was a bright light and will continue to shine on in our hearts. We will always remember him and, in doing so, just "Smile, smile smile." A celebration of GB's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society or Food for the Journey Project.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020