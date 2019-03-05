SCHRAMM, Gerald Carl Age 99, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio to the late Clarence and Gertrude Schramm. United States Army veteran of WWII. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 40 years of service. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Clara Ann (Reidenbach) and siblings, Dorothy Frye and Victor Schramm. He is survived by sons, Thomas (Catherine) of Union, KY, Mark (Diane) of Centerville, OH, Dennis (Nancy) of Chagrin Falls, OH; and daughter, Patricia Horning of Dayton, OH; grandchildren, Laura Craig and John (Robyn Pruitt) Schramm; Jason (Leah) Schramm and Craig Ballard (Kristen); Aaron Schramm, Paul (Amanda) Schramm, and Lindsey (Dallas) McIntyre, Jennifer Horning and Lisa (Ken Fegel) Horning; great-grandchildren, Drew and Noah Craig, Thomas J. Schramm; Olivia, Sophia, Lailah and Kaylah Schramm; Kylie Reynolds, Timothy, Emma, Clare Schramm; Finely and Ezra McIntyre; and Collin Fegel. Family will receive friends from 4:00PM to 7:00PM Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Centerville, OH 45459. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Society. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary