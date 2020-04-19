Home

Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Gerald SCHRIML Jr. Obituary
SCHRIML, Jr. Gerald D. "Jerry" Age 85 of Centerville passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Judith (Wolfe) Schriml. Together they provided a loving and supportive home for their children; son David M. Schriml and daughter Kathryn (Joe) Federer. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 28, 1935 to the late, Gerald Sr. and Norma (Shiverdecker) Schriml. Jerry was a successful businessman, having co-founded Triangle Precision Industries in 1982. He was a past president of the KMO Chamber of Commerce, Trustee for the DTMA/DRMA, and a member of Centerville Evening Optimists. After retiring, he and Judy were able to take many memorable trips, the most memorable being their trip to Australia and New Zealand, also several trips to California wine country with the family, and a few winters in Naples, Fl. He enjoyed playing golf, he was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and a season ticket holder of UD Flyer basketball. He also enjoyed spending time with his Fairmont buddies at Geez, and his special "date night" on Fridays at The Paragon Club with Judy. Jerry will always be remembered as a man of character and for how he treated those around him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gary, and sister Norma Jean Demeter. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Judy; their children Dave & Kathy (Joe); brother Ken (Sandra); grandchildren Dan (Cora), Dave, Brandi, Kirstyn (Connor) and Eryn; great-grandchildren Carter, Danica, Sarah, Charlie and Elliot. Also special nephew Mike (Beth) Wolfe, brothers-in-law, Charlie (Louise) Wolfe, Chris (Lois) Demeter, and many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
