SKINNER, Gerald T. 04/26/1927 - 05/07/2020 On Thursday, May 7, 2020 St Peter called Gerald T. Skinner to Heaven. It seems that they needed a fourth for a round of golf. Jerry couldn't pass up the chance. If you hear thunder today, it means Jerry won, and the others are sobbing because they can't keep up with the new guy. Jerry is at peace while his family mourns his loss. Jerry was born in Middletown, Ohio in 1927. While still a teenager he answered the clarion call thousands of boys heard; he joined our military forces as a navy man. Being part of something bigger than himself and fighting for a noble cause, he proudly served until the end of World War II. After coming home, Jerry decided to vacation with a few friends in the Florida sunshine. That is where he met the women with whom he would spend the next 68 years, Josephine Perry. Together they made a home and a family with three children, Marilyn, Jane, and Mark. One of the many blessings bestowed on Jerry was the happiness found in a career he felt he was needed, appreciated and could make relevant change. His enthusiasm for his work and his family easily spilled into the myriad of disciplines he practiced, some honed better than others. Let's learn to speak Italian! Let's build a table with this old lumber! Let's learn to play the piano! And, of course, anyone up for another round of golf? Jerry was tireless in his interest in the world around him. Now, he explores the vastness of Heaven. Well lived Dad. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020