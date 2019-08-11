Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riverview Baptist Church
7237 Martz-Paulin Rd
Franklin, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Stubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Stubbs Jr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Stubbs Jr. Obituary
STUBBS, Jr., Gerald M. 1947-2019 Passed away Monday, August 5th in his home surrounded by those who loved him. He will be missed greatly. Survived by Pat his wife of 51 years. Daughters Stacie Smith and Tracy Pilkington. Granddaughters Jessica Cole,Sarah Russell, Kaiya and Hannah Pilkington and Great grandchildren Brianna and Tristan Cole and Paige Wirth and numerous family and friends. All are invited to join in our celebration of his life at Riverview Baptist Church 7237 Martz-Paulin Rd. Franklin OH 45005 on August 24th, 2019 at 5-7 P.M. Jerry, Dad, Grandpa and Great grandpa we love infinity and beyond! (YOU WIN!!!)
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.