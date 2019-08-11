|
STUBBS, Jr., Gerald M. 1947-2019 Passed away Monday, August 5th in his home surrounded by those who loved him. He will be missed greatly. Survived by Pat his wife of 51 years. Daughters Stacie Smith and Tracy Pilkington. Granddaughters Jessica Cole,Sarah Russell, Kaiya and Hannah Pilkington and Great grandchildren Brianna and Tristan Cole and Paige Wirth and numerous family and friends. All are invited to join in our celebration of his life at Riverview Baptist Church 7237 Martz-Paulin Rd. Franklin OH 45005 on August 24th, 2019 at 5-7 P.M. Jerry, Dad, Grandpa and Great grandpa we love infinity and beyond! (YOU WIN!!!)
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019