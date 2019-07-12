TEBICS, Gerald A. "Red" Age 81, of Brookville, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at , following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Isenbarger, He retired as a printer with the Dayton Daily News. He was a Mason and he also worked part time at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home after retiring. He loved the Lord with all his heart and is now rejoicing in the presence of Jesus. Red is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn; son, Chris (Julie) Tebics; daughter, Jody Dickens; grandsons, Jayce (Jessica) Dickens & Joseph Dickens; great-grandson, Jackson Dickens; sisters, Barb Teaford & Judy Martin; brother, John Tebics and numerous other relatives and friends. The family wishes to offer special thanks for the loving care Red received at . A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 2-4 PM Sunday, July 14 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with a service beginning at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 12, 2019