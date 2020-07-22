TIBBS, Gerald "Jerry" Gerald "Jerry" Tibbs, 78, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born August 30, 1941, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Elza and Nannie (Adkins) Tibbs. Jerry was a graduate of Middletown High School and was a proud Middletown Middie. Everyone who knew him knew that he loved basketball. Following high school, Jerry served his country in the United States Army for 6 years. He retired from AK Steel after 32 years of service. Jerry's biggest passion in life was spending time with his grandsons. Jerry is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Janet Tibbs; daughter, Donna (Mark) Mullins; son, Ryan Tibbs; grandsons, who his world revolved around, Jared (Madelyn) Mullins and Jordan (Naomi) Mullins; sister, Marlene Pruitt; brothers, Jr. Tibbs and John (Anita) Tibbs; as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Tibbs; and his mother-in-law, Opal Johnson. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Springoro Cemetery with Pastor Duane Harney officiating. Services are entrusted to ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.andersonfuneralhome.com
.