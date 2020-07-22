1/1
GERALD TIBBS
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TIBBS, Gerald "Jerry" Gerald "Jerry" Tibbs, 78, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born August 30, 1941, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Elza and Nannie (Adkins) Tibbs. Jerry was a graduate of Middletown High School and was a proud Middletown Middie. Everyone who knew him knew that he loved basketball. Following high school, Jerry served his country in the United States Army for 6 years. He retired from AK Steel after 32 years of service. Jerry's biggest passion in life was spending time with his grandsons. Jerry is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Janet Tibbs; daughter, Donna (Mark) Mullins; son, Ryan Tibbs; grandsons, who his world revolved around, Jared (Madelyn) Mullins and Jordan (Naomi) Mullins; sister, Marlene Pruitt; brothers, Jr. Tibbs and John (Anita) Tibbs; as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Tibbs; and his mother-in-law, Opal Johnson. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Springoro Cemetery with Pastor Duane Harney officiating. Services are entrusted to ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.andersonfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Springoro Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved