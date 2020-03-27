Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald VOLK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald VOLK


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald VOLK Obituary
VOLK, Gerald Edward "Jerry" Age 80, of Champaign County, OH passed away at Grandview Hospital, Dayton, OH on March 25, 2020 at 10:06 a.m. Gerald was born on September 16, 1939 in Dayton, OH, a son of the late Gerald Albert and Anna Marie (Difloe) Volk. He is survived by his wife Betty, whom he married on November 29, 1986. He is also survived by two sons: Daniel and Robert Volk, one stepson, J.D. Rutt, twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Two sisters and a brother also survive: Sally Pace, Judy Kappler, and Charles Volk. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Gerald Edward Volk, Jr., a sister Mary Louise Alexander, and two brothers James and Paul Volk. Graveside funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, S. Elm Tree Road, St. Paris, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Christiansburg Fire Dept. P.O. Box 300, Christiansburg, OH 45389. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -