|
|
WHITEHEAD, Gerald Clyde Age 80, of Washington Twp., went home to meet the Lord on Dec 27th, 2019. He was born on Sept 24th, 1939 in Dayton, OH. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Saundra Jean (Piatt) Whitehead, his first born son, David Alan; and 2 sisters, Teresa and Mary Jo. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sandra Louise (Cramer) Whitehead; 4 children, Dana (Karen), Elizabeth Kolb, Rachelle (Jay) O'Donnell and Robin (Theresa); daughter-in-law, Carol; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 4 step-children, Scott Hube, Bryan (Sheree) Hube, Andy (Colleen) Hube and Joe (Melissa) Hube; 11 step-grandchildren; 7 step-great-grandchildren; 6 brothers; 2 sisters; and a host of family and friends. Born and raised in Belmont, OH. Attended Chaminade H.S. Married in 1959 and settled in Washington Twp. to raise his family. He owned and operated an accomplished tool shop for 35 years. His favorite pass time was playing golf with his buddies! Also his many fishing trips with family and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10-11 am at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave, Centerville, OH 45459. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the CCU of Kettering Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gerald's memory to the Greater Dayton . To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020