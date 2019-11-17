|
WILLIAMS Sr., Gerald L. Age 74, of Trotwood, departed this life unexpectedly Tuesday November 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife Beverly Roebuck Williams. Visitation will be 6-8 pm TUESDAY November 19, 2019 at the Church. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., WEDNESDAY November 20, 2019 at ETHAN TEMPLE S.D.A. CHURCH, 4000 Shiloh Springs Road, Clayton, OH. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019