1/1
Geraldine ADAMS
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADAMS, Geraldine "Gerry" Age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and her lifelong friend, Thelma Rossi. She was born August 9, 1934, in Frenchburg, KY, the daughter of Carl and Bernice (Moore) Reynolds. Gerry is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Adams and stepson, Greg Adams. Gerry is survived by her sons, Marc (Tina) Longworth, Mike (Betty) Longworth and Bob (Cheryl) Adams; grandchildren, Marc Longworth II, Brandon Longworth, Gabe Longworth, Aaron Longworth, Rob Adams, Jason Adams and Chris Adams and eight great grandchildren. Gerry was an executive secretary for Armco, retiring after 38 years of employment. She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family with Pastor Scotty Robertson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church, 4500 Riverview Ave., Middletown, OH 45044 or Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Antioch Shrine, 107 East First Street, Dayton, OH 45402. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved