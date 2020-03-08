|
ANDERSON, Geraldine "Gerry" Age 86 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born February 22, 1934 in Gainesboro, Tennessee to the late Homer and Mattie Scott. Gerry was a member of the North Huber Heights Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Maydene Neal. Gerry will be missed by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles; son, Gordon L. Anderson; siblings, Henry "Eugene" (Thelma) Scott, Marson (Jewel) Scott and Nannie (William) Jones; brother-in-law, Curtis Neal; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gerry's memory to the North Huber Heights Baptist Church. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Gerry or leave a condolence to her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020