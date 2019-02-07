Home

Geraldine BAILEY


BAILEY, Geraldine "Gerri" 92, of Dayton, passed away on Feb. 2, 2019. She was born on Sept. 19, 1926 in Powhatan Point, OH. Geraldine retired from Miami Valley Hospital. She was married to James T. Bailey, Sr. for 58 years and also preceded her in death along with her son, James Bailey, III . They made Dayton their home and she was a member of A Ministry of Love where she served as Church Mother. Geraldine is survived by her loving children, Annie Banks, Douglas (Maxine) Bailey, Gloria (Ivan) Love, James Smith, David Stanley, and James (Beth) Ratliff; numerous grandchildren, and other family and friends,. Visitation will be Sat., Feb. 9, 2019, 9:00-11:00 am at Newcomer in Kettering. A Funeral service will immediately follow. Memorials are suggested to A Ministry of Love Building Fund. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer South Chapel. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019
