Geraldine BLACK
1935 - 2020
BLACK, Geraldine Evelyn "Jerry" Passed away peacefully, with her niece at her side, on June 3, 2020, at Tri-County Extended Care Center, at the age of 84. Jerry was born on July 31, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Yarborough of Prattville, Alabama. She is also survived by her sister, Marlene Roach; her niece, Shelley Johnson; great-niece, Ashley Koehler and her great-nephew, Jim Koehler and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clement and Maycel Black. Final arrangements are being handled by Rose Hill Funeral Home. Her wish to have no funeral service is being honored, however, she will continue to be remembered by all for her spirit, sense of humor and great love for her daughter. The family wishes to thank the staff of Tri-County Extended Care Center for their loving care and compassion over this last year.

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
