COLE, Geraldine 83, of Raleigh NC peacefully passed away on August 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Pierce and Mary Moore. Gerry was born on July 30, 1936 in Middletown, Ohio. She graduated from Middletown High School before attending Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She was married to Stuart Cole until his death in 1990. This union was blessed with two children. Gerry has spent the last 18 years with Richard Edgar and enjoyed a life full of love and adventure. After retiring from a life of being a real estate agent, Gerry enjoyed life on the golf course and at the bridge table! She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Moore. Her life will be cherished in the lives of her children, Brian (Karen) Cole of Raleigh, NC and Kathleen (Ryan) Carter of Baltimore, MD. She also has three grandchildren (Jonathan, Elizabeth and Patrick) and three great grandchildren (Patrick, Eleanor and Jackson). She is survived by her sister, Pauline Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at eleven 0'clock in the morning on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Monroe First Church of God. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Gerry to The , alzfdn.org The family is especially grateful to the staff at Falls River Court Raleigh, NC for the care and compassion shown to Gerry.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019