Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Resources
Geraldine FORD Obituary
FORD, Geraldine "Gerri" 83, of New Carlisle joined her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born January 21, 1936 in Scuddy, KY, the daughter of the late Claudus and Mary Sullivan. Geri was a member of Medway Baptist Church for 50 years and was active in the church as a Sunday School teacher. She was preceded in death by one son and is survived in death by Henry Ford, her husband of 65 years; two sons and three daughters; a brother, sister and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 11am-12pm in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, with the service to honor Geri beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019
