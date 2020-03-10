|
FORMAN, Geraldine I. Of Carlisle Ohio Died Thursday, March 5 at Arlington Pointe Nursing facility in Middletown, Ohio. Geraldine was born August 17, 1928, in Butler County, Ohio, the daughter of John Foxx and Myrtle (Williams) Foxx. Geraldine was 91 and suffered from several medical conditions, including congestive heart failure. A graduate of Carlisle High School, Geraldine lived in Warren County area her entire life. She was a long time member of Grace Baptist Church in Middletown, and previously a Sunday School teacher there. She enjoyed working with children and served in the Carlisle school system cafeterias for nearly 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and watching game shows, which she said kept her mind active. Most of all she treasured her special moments with her family. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years; her infant son Terry Wayne; sisters Francis Patrick, Mae Barman; brother Eugene Foxx. She is survived daughter Peggy Jones and husband Michael of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter Kathy Holland and husband Edward of Davenport, FL; and son Timothy Forman and wife Peggy of Sebring, FL; 3 granddaughters - Amy Short (husband Rob Ireton) of Cincinnati, Ohio; Melinda McNeill (husband Sean) of Canal Fulton, Ohio; April Irwin (husband Brent) of Greensboro, NC; 3 Grandsons - Randy Forman of Hamilton; David Holland (wife Miranda) of Ft. Worth, TX; Josh Forman (wife Lauren) of Bethel; 10 great grandchildren; 3 brothers and 1 sister. Calling Hours from 9-10 am, Saturday March 21, follow by the Memorial Service at 10 am, Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Road, Franklin, OH. Officiated by Rev. Roger Green.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2020