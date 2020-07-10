1/
Geraldine HALLEY
HALLEY (Swabb), Geraldine E. Age 83, of Pyrmont, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in New Lebanon, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Halley. She attended Pyrmont Church. Geraldine is survived by her husband of 62 years, Butler Halley; daughter, Connie (Rick) Honious; grandchildren, Emily (Jamie) Stevens & Aaron Honious; great-grandson, Jace Stevens; brother, Richard (Virginia) Swabb; and numerous other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM, Sat., July 11 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with Pastor John Monroe officiating. There will be a limit of 50 people allowed inside the building. Burial will follow in Pyrmont Cemetery. A WALK THRU visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 AM until service time. Everyone is asked to bring a mask and observe social distancing. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:30 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Burial
Pyrmont Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
