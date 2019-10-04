|
|
HARRIS, Geraldine Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Geraldine was born on October 26, 1948 in Dayton. A memorial ceremony celebrating Geraldine's life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness located at 1015 Liscum Dr., Dayton, OH 45417. Family will receive guests from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with services immediately following at 2:00 pm. Newcomer Centerville Chapel has the honor of serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019