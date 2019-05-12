HIMES (Shaffer), Geraldine Mae Age 95 of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She had worked for several years at Standard Oil. Geraldine was a member of First United Church of Christ in Lewisburg. She was a member of the Sohio 25th Anniversary group and enjoyed Bluegrass shows. She is survived by her children: Mary (Ronald) Hatfield of Brookville, Ronald (Sandy) Himes of Englewood, Gerald (Julie) Himes of Lugoff, SC, 8 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, brothers: Harry Shaffer of NC, Earl (Mary) Shaffer of PA, George (Dorothy) Shaffer of PA, sister: Sally Rehrig of PA, sisterin-law: Delores Shaffer of PA, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: James R. Himes, son: Cecil Himes, parents: Harry and Maude (Milliron) Shaffer and brothers: William and Sam Shaffer. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor David Justis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 12:30 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or First United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary