JEWETT, Geraldine "Jeri" Age 87 of Brookville, passed away August 28, 2019. She was born in The Plains, Ohio on October 10, 1931 to her parents Kenneth & Margery (Way) Powell. In addition to her parents, She Jeri was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Jewett in 2016. Jeri is survived by 2 sons, Richard "Dick" (Andrea Reho) Jewett, Jr. and Mike (Karen Howard) Jewett; 3 grandchildren, Susan (John) Marschhausen, Sandra (Andrew) Antil, and Westley (Calandria Dawson) Jewett; 6 great- grandchildren, Jordan & Emily Marschhausen, Jake & Chase Antil, and Elias & Priya Jewett; and numerous other family members and friends. Jeri graduated from Athens High School in 1949. After marrying her husband Dick in 1951 they moved to Trotwood, Ohio where she worked for the City in numerous capacities, including the Police Dept. and Clerk of Courts. Visitation 10:30am to 11:30am with Memorial Service to follow at 11:30 am on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Providence Lutheran Church, 11475 Providence Pike, Brookville, Ohio 45309. Pastor Kevin Scheuller officiating. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice of Brookdale, or Providence Lutheran Church in memory of Jeri. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019