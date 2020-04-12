|
McGUIRE, Geraldine 87 of Middletown, Ohio passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on March 5, 1933 to Asa Ratliff and Lenora (Nickell) Ratliff. Geraldine attended First Presbyterian Church in Middletown. Geraldine is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Lynn Boyd McGuire in 1996. She is survived by her sons, Scott McGuire and Steve McGuire; grandchildren, Maria, Amanda Christopher, and Megan; and three great grandchildren, Logan, Ethan, and Devin; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Geneva Quinlan, Imogene Short, Juanita Ashcraft; and brothers, Ray, Eugene, Cecil, Asa, and Marlin Ratliff. Family would like to thank Arlington Pointe, Queen City Hospice, Carebridge Palliative Care and Atrium Medical Center. Memorial contributions can be made to a preferred Cancer Research Organization or Queen City Hospice. Funeral Services will be private. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolence.
