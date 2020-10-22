1/1
Geraldine MURDOCK
MURDOCK,

Geraldine Lynn "Gerre"

Age 76, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Spring Hills Singing Woods. Geraldine was a graduate of Northridge High School, Class of 1961, and retired after over 40 years of service as the Personnel Director of South Community Mental Health

Center. She is preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim"; parents, Elmer & Elise Wood; sister, Valeta Weaver. Geraldine is survived by her sister, Helen Barker; brother, Greg Wood; son, Robert Plozay; and grandson, Louis Plozay; nieces,

nephews, other relatives and friends. Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, October 23, 2020, from 5-7 PM at

Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Guest Book

