POWELL (Dale), Geraldine M. Age 86, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at . Geraldine was born on February 11, 1933 in Brookville, OH to George and Ella (Sampson) Dale. She attended Brookville and Germantown schools and Sinclair Community College. Geraldine was a licensed Real Estate Agent with Rutherford Real Estate and retired from Delco Products as Executive Secretary. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering. Geraldine was a member of Beavercreek Senior Center and was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 2003. She was devoted to God and her family. Geraldine enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, and quilting. She was preceded in death by her first loving husband, Eugene Manning; her second loving husband, John Powell; parents, 6 brothers, Melvin, Leroy, Orie, Stanley, Paul, and Lloyd; 3 sisters, Myrtle Caldwell, Pauline Hofferberth, and Genevieve Kesling. Geraldine is survived by children, Pat Manning, Susan (Dan) Marker, and Betty (Matt) Smith; step-children, Roy (Sandy) Powell and Ann (Dave) Richart; sisters-in-law, June Dale and Phyllis Dale; 7 grandchildren, David (Amanda) Marker, Pamela (Andy) Lehmann, Alan (Jenny) Marker, Brian (Christina) Smith, Laura (David) Yingling, Brian Powell, and Rachel Richart; 6 great-grandchildren, Adeline, Lucas, Alice, Jacob, Abigail, and Alexander, numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends 6-8pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. Funeral Service will be held 10am, Friday May 10 also at the funeral home. Entombment in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. A Reception will be held at the funeral home following entombment. A special thank you to St. Leonard's Memory Unit Staff and Staff. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary