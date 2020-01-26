|
|
POWERS, Geraldine "Gerry" Age 94, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Close To Home Nursing Home. She was born August 13, 1925 in Farmersville, IL to Edgar and Hazel (Wells) Bowlin. Gerry worked in real estate. Gerry is survived by her son, Steve (Barb) Powers of Middletown; sister, Sandy Roman of Middletown; brother, Larry (Patty) Bowlin of Carlisle and a special friend, Nick Kidd. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Maxine Powers; brother, Merle Bowlin; 2 brother-in-laws, Wade Powers and Lowell Roman. Private services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Woodside Cemetery. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to P.A.W.S., 6302 Crossing Blvd., Monroe, OH 45050. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 26, 2020