|
|
RICHMOND, Geraldine 59, passed away July 18, 2019. She was born October 3, 1959 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Will O. and Minnie (Godfrey) Riggins Sr. Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Jerry Richmond Sr.; daughters, Angela Jackson, Jaqula Richmond and Jerrica Richmond; sons, Antonio (Edna) Wilson and Jerry (Angalique) Richmond Jr.; grandchildren, Jasmine, Adjorda, Shardonay, Lamont, Fred, DeChaunta, Kamaree and Kahmari; sisters, Pattie Threats, Arlean (George) McWhorter, Vickie Russell, Elaine and Phyllis Ann Riggins; brothers, Will O. Jr. and Allan Riggins Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Helen; daughter, Chaunte Wilson and son, John Jackson. Visitation is Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in People's Baptist Church, 2327 E. High St. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 24, 2019