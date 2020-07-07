GERALDINE SMITH

SMITH, Geraldine Fostine Age 95, passed away peacefully July 4, 2020. A longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio, and native of West Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Macon Smith, and by her only child, Larry Smith. She is survived by her only grandchild, Kimberly McDonough, only great grandchild, Devin McDonough, and her loving daughter-in-law, Sandra Driggins-Smith. Memorial services will be 11 A.M., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd. Inurnment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com