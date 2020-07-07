1/1
GERALDINE SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GERALDINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Geraldine Fostine Age 95, passed away peacefully July 4, 2020. A longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio, and native of West Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Macon Smith, and by her only child, Larry Smith. She is survived by her only grandchild, Kimberly McDonough, only great grandchild, Devin McDonough, and her loving daughter-in-law, Sandra Driggins-Smith. Memorial services will be 11 A.M., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd. Inurnment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved