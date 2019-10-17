|
|
STINNETT, Geraldine "Jerry" 69, of Springfield, Ohio went to be with the angels on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born January 1, 1950 in Gaston, Alabama, the daughter of Benny and Iola Davis Woods. She was a retired Teacher from Head Start. She loved to cook and decorate her home. She leaves to cherish her loving daughter Cheryl Wilson, of Springfield, Ohio; four sisters, Teresa Jones of Cleveland, Ohio, Cathy Christin of Springfield, Ohio, Rochelle Harris of North Caroline, and Vera Daniels of Springfield, Ohio; two brothers, Brock Woods and Jessie Davis, both of Springfield, Ohio; three grandchildren, Gary and Amari Wilson, Emonie Stinnett and one great granddaughter, Gianna Wilson. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandmother, Rosie Turner. Service for Geraldine Stinnett will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at Peoples Baptist Church 2327 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00am until time of service which will be at 12noon with Pastor Chris Peterson officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 17, 2019