SULLIVAN (Lipphardt), Geraldine Sue Better known as Jerri, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born on July 17th, 1939, in Hamilton, the daughter of Milan " Bud " and Viola Edna (Wertz) Lipphardt. Jerri was a 1957 graduate of Hamilton High School, was an active member of First St. John UCC, serving on many committes and singing in the choir and worked for the 2nd National/Star/US Bank in Hamilton for many years before retiring. As part of her post retirement, she served for several years as a receptionist for Dr. John Clements. On August 16th, 1958, in Hamilton, she was married to Johnnie B. Sullivan. Jerri had a loving relationship with her family and many close friends. She is survived by her husband, Johnnie B. Sullivan; two sons, Jeff (Annette) Sullivan and Greg (Bonnie) Sullivan; 6 cherished grandchildren, Mitch (Jessie) Sullivan, Megan (Greg) Moore, Taylor Sullivan, Katie Sullivan, Caroline Sullivan, and Zachary Sullivan. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Donald Lipphardt and James Lipphardt. Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Colligan Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 20, 2019