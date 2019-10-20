Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN (Lipphardt), Geraldine Sue Better known as Jerri, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born on July 17th, 1939, in Hamilton, the daughter of Milan " Bud " and Viola Edna (Wertz) Lipphardt. Jerri was a 1957 graduate of Hamilton High School, was an active member of First St. John UCC, serving on many committes and singing in the choir and worked for the 2nd National/Star/US Bank in Hamilton for many years before retiring. As part of her post retirement, she served for several years as a receptionist for Dr. John Clements. On August 16th, 1958, in Hamilton, she was married to Johnnie B. Sullivan. Jerri had a loving relationship with her family and many close friends. She is survived by her husband, Johnnie B. Sullivan; two sons, Jeff (Annette) Sullivan and Greg (Bonnie) Sullivan; 6 cherished grandchildren, Mitch (Jessie) Sullivan, Megan (Greg) Moore, Taylor Sullivan, Katie Sullivan, Caroline Sullivan, and Zachary Sullivan. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Donald Lipphardt and James Lipphardt. Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Colligan Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now