TIPTON, Geraldine 91, of Brookville passed away on May 25, 2019. She was born August 31, 1927 in Estill County, KY and was retired from Leland Electric. Survived by her children: Dovey Kindred of Union, Brenda Hutzel of Union, Bill Tipton of Dayton, and Jean (Kenny) Vance of Eaton, 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, brother: Algin (Leda) Chanie of MD, sister: Viola (Audra) Watson of Trotwood, and very special friend: Judy Love. Preceded in death by loving husband of 47 years: Bevlie Tipton, daughter: Beverly Alice, and parents: Melvin and Dovey Chaney. Per Geraldine's wishes, burial will be private at Trissel Cemetery in New Lebanon. Special thanks to Deb Allen of Brookhaven Nursing Home and the wonderful staff at . If desired, donation to . Online condolences may be left at www.kindredfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2019
