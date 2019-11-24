Home

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
VITORI, Geraldine Passed away in Springboro, Ohio, at the age of 64. Born and raised in Middletown, Ohio, Geraldine was wonderfully devoted to her husband, Jim Vitori, her daughter, Sara (Daniel) Matherne. She was a loving Nana to Abby, Avery, Ethan and Elliot, sibling to Jerry (Cathy) Van Cleve, Darlene (David) Rhea, Melody (Adrian) Mull and Marcie (Phil) Isaacs, and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Nov. 26 at 2pm at Healing Word Assembly of God 5303 S. Dixie Highway in Franklin.
Published in Journal-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
