|
|
WEST, Geraldine "Jerry" Age 86, passed away at St. Leonard's Assisted Living Memory Care, on Saturday August 17, 2019 after a brief battle with Lewey Body Dementia. Jerry was born on December 10, 1932 to the late George and Mary Harr in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Darwin (Red) West, her brother and his wife George (Bud) and Wanda Harr and great granddaughter Gianna Kovacs. She is survived by her daughter Christine (John) Decker; sons Patrick (Kathy), John ( Joy), David (Donelle), Jim (Erren); 19 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; her life- long friend Petie Balsom; numerous other friends and relatives. Jerry graduated from St. Joseph Commercial High School 1950 and Dayton School of Practical Nursing in 1984. Jerry worked in the Long Term Care Industry for over 25 years. She and Red were active members of St. Helen Parish for over 50+ years prior to their move to St. Leonard's 11 years ago. Jerry was active in both women's groups at St. Helen and St. Leonard's, and was well known for her Buckeyes. Jerry had strong faith and family values. A loving and supportive mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by many. The family will receive friends and family from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St.Leonard's Chapel followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leonard Chapel 8100 Clyo Road Centerville Ohio 45458. Celebrant Fr. Jerry Hammerle.Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Leonard's Benevolent Fund 8100 Clyo Road Centerville, Ohio 45458 or Sisters of Notre Dame Development Department 701 E. Columbia Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45215 in Geraldine West name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019