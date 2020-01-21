|
STEMPLER, Gerda Age 91, died January 18, 2020 after a sudden and steep decline at Spring Hills Singing Woods Facility in Dayton, OH. Gerda, born in Vienna, Austria, was a Holocaust survivor, who immigrated to America at the age of 10 accompanied only by her 11-year-old brother. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Eric, and survived by two sons; Robert (Lisa) Stempler, Gary (Dawn) Stempler, and two grandchildren: Michael (Laura), and Benjamin. She is also preceded in death by a brother: Herbert Schmidt. There will be a private service. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020