GERDA WEBER
1923 - 2020
WEBER, Gerda W. Age 97 of Golden Years Nursing Center, Hamilton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born in Wusterhanse, Germany, on June 7, 1923, the daughter of Karl and Helene Mundt. She married Gustav. G. Weber on April 19, 1947, in Hameln, Germany. The family immigrated to America in 1956 and very quickly assimilated to this country by working hard, buying their first home within 3 years and becoming U.S. citizens within 5 years. Both sons graduated from college and had successful careers. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Hamilton, Ohio, and participated in many of her church's events throughout her membership. She was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and her family. She is survived by her two sons; Wolfgang Weber, Chino Hills, CA, and Hartmut (Janet) Weber, Hamilton, OH; a brother, Werner Mundt; her granddaughter; Jennifer (Daniel) Hollandsworth, Hamilton, OH; and great-grandchildren; Jakob, Aubriella, and Brynlee; a niece Barbara Rampello and nephew Mark Bishop. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gustav, in 1967; three sisters; and a daughter-in-law, Penny Weber. The family would like to express much appreciation to the Golden Years Nursing Center staff for the exceptional care of our mother for five and one-half years. A private service will be conducted on Saturday, October 10, 2020, with the Pastor Orville Roach officiating. Interment will follow the service at Millville Cemetery, Hamilton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Association. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 9, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Weigel Funeral Home

