BLANKENSHIP, Gerea A. Gerea A. Blankenship, 75, of Middletown, died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Barbourville, Kentucky on February 2, 1944 to parents Charles and Verla (Cobb) Hale. Gerea worked as a nurses' aide at Carlisle Manor Nursing Home for 15 years. Gerea is survived by her four daughters, Lisa Marshall, Teresa Kennedy, Rhonda Sowder & Eloise Watson; three sisters, Jolene Mayabb, Sharon (Merle) Sallee & Jenny Asbury; twelve grandchildren, Daniel, Kandie, Brandie, Amber, Bryan, Brittany, Brandon, Olivia, Justin, Alex, Savannah & Miranda; and nineteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schlenk; son, Scott Marshall; parents; and brother, Gerald Hale. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Pastor Gary Ashley officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
