1933 - 2019
Geri BALLINGER Obituary
BALLINGER, Geri Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Geri was born in on August 21, 1933 to William and Catherine (nee Moening) Fischer. On February 16, 1951, she married the love of her life Ben Ballinger. Geri was a member life-long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Geri is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ben Ballinger; her children, Deborah (the late Larry) Shelley, Thomas (Sandra) Ballinger, Theresa (John) Lenhoff, Christina (Eric) Hawley and Michelle Ballinger; her daughters-in-law, Roberta Ballinger and Maribeth Ballinger; her 24 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; her brothers, Richard (Evelyn) Fischer and Daniel (Peggy) Fischer; and many other family members and friends. Geri was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Jeffrey, Gregory and Ben Ballinger II; her sister, Kathleen Ferguson; and her brother, Ronald Fischer. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, Ohio, on Friday, September 27th, 2019, at 10:30 am with celebrant Fr. Larry Tharp. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 25, 2019
