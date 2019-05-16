WYDERSKI, Gertruda Vera Age 92 of Winston-Salem, NC and formerly of Dayton, passed away May 10, 2019 at Arbor Acres Retirement Community. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Josef Wyderski. She is survived by two children: Dr. Richard J. Wyderski and wife Karen Bolle, and daughter Christine B. and husband Joseph Jergens. Two grandchildren also survive her: Jennifer Jergens and Christopher Jergens, as do 3 great-grandchildren. Born in Cieczyn, Poland and raised by her grandparents on the outskirts of Prague, she was taken from her school by the Nazis at age 13 and made a prisoner of war for three years during WWII; she would never see her family again. She and the other girls were used for slave labor and forced to grow and prepare the foods that would feed the Nazi soldiers, being allowed to drink only the potato water that remained from cooking. She met her husband, who was also a Nazi prisoner for five years, in a displaced persons camp after the war. Once her husband retired and the kids were grown she started a career as a cook to the doctors and administration at St Elizabeth's Medical Center. When her husband became ill she retired from that position to care for him. In 2014 she moved to be near her son in Winston-Salem and resided at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community where she not only lived, but thrived, making many friends in both independent and assisted living. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Residence Assistance Fund, c/o Arbor Acres Retirement Community, 1240 Arbor Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary