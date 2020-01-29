|
BACOME, Gertrude "Trudy" Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Trudy was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 10, 1935 to Raymond and Mildred (nee Shafor) Engler. On April 30, 1955, she married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Bacome. Trudy was employed by Herring Hall Marvin Safe Company and volunteered at Fort Hamilton Hospital for many years. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Trudy is survived by her loving daughter, Linda (Joe) Cole; her sister, Nancy (Vernon) Abner; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Trudy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Bob Bacome; and her twin sister, Carolyn Grinnell. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12:00 noon with celebrant Fr. James Wedig. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 or to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 29, 2020