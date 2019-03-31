Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Gertrude BLANKEN Obituary
BLANKEN, Gertrude "Butchie" 75, of Springfield, passed away March 27, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born May 5, 1943 in Barbourville, Kentucky, the daughter of Jim and Mary (Clark) Broughton. She enjoyed quilting and sewing. Mrs. Blanken had been employed at Meijer and had also worked at the Salvation Army for many years. Survivors include three children; David Broughton (Karen Casto), James Blanken and Bobby Blanken all of Springfield, grandchildren; Brett, Jake, Garrett, Karena, India, Chasity and Brandy, ten great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, one sister; Sharon (Paul) Jones, Springfield, a nephew; Jesse and niece; Angela. She was preceded in death by two brothers; Gary Taylor and H. L. Taylor, a sister; Louise Taylor and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday in Ferncliff Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Charles Miller officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:30PM until the time of the services in the chapel. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh. com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 31, 2019
