DIXON (Jackson), Gertrude 82, of Springfield, Ohio passed away May 26, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born July 11, 1936, the daughter of Henry and Zella (Blanton) Jackson. Gertrude is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Faith Dixon of Springfield, Ohio; granddaughters, Tiffany (Dixon) and McKay Moneta of Indian Trail, North Carolina, Amanda Dixon of Springfield, Ohio, Ashley Dixon of Enon, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren, Michael and Tara Cumpston, Derek and Lea Woodruff, Alex, Sadie, and Dylan Moneta; one brother, Arnold Jackson of Urbana, Ohio; brother and sisterin-laws, Dale and Beverly Dixon, Linda Cook, Cheryl and Terry Buck, Gary Dixon, and Mary Jackson; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Zella Jackson of St. Paris, Ohio; her husband, A. Eugene "Gene" Dixon; son, Daniel Dixon; and brother, Ermal Jackson. Per Gertrude's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.