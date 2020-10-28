1/1
GERTRUDE JOHNSTONE-COPELAND
1929 - 2020
JOHNSTONE-COPELAND, Gertrude W.

91, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born January 3, 1929, in Evanston, IL, the daughter of Louis E. and Marie J. (Hodel) Welch, Sr. Gertrude was a 1947 graduate of Catholic Central High School and then attended Robert Morris School of Business in Pittsburgh, PA. She retired from Wright State University in 1992. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Kristen & Michael Blakeman, Springfield and numerous nieces and nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Bub" Copeland; an infant daughter, Gertie; two sisters, Betty Hier and Patricia Hohlmayer and one brother, Louis Welch, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the entire staff of Forest Glen, for their kind, compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Central School, Alzheimer's Association or your favorite charity. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
OCT
31
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
