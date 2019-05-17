ROBERSON, Gertrude A. Age 91 of Overpeck, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her residence. Gertrude was born on April 11, 1928 in Laurel County, KY, the daughter of the late Grant and Rachel (Lynch) Jackson. In 1958, she married her husband, Charles R. Roberson, who preceded her in death on March 25, 1997. She was a Senior Pastor at Full Gospel Mission, the church she founded almost 40 years ago. Gertrude is survived by her children, Patricia Hancock, Betty Thompson, and Billy (Priscilla) Clay; daughter-in-law, Sandra Clay; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many prayer warriors and church family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Judy Marlow and Charles Clay; six sisters; and two brothers. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Full Gospel Mission, 2030 Williams Street, Williamsdale, OH with Evangelist Mark Klette officiating. Interment will follow In Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary