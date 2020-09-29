1/1
GERTRUDE SORRELLS
1924 - 2020
SORRELLS, Gertrude "Trudy" Gertrude "Trudy" Sorrells, 96, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1924, in Raleigh, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Rufus O. and Rosa J. (Cline) Evans. She worked for over 40 years caring for and cleaning the Covenant Presbyterian Church and was loved by her co-workers and the congregation. She found great joy in working in the nursery. Trudy never drove anywhere and was recognized by Springfield Community Area Transit as the "Longest Riding Customer." She loved animals, especially her dogs, and taking trips to Philadelphia and Nashville. Survivors include one nephew, Charles Ware and a niece Cynthia Bellamy; sister, Norma Lane, several great nieces and nephews and special friends: Kay Vasileff, Cyndi Robertson, Kathy Robinson, Judy Calhoun, Carolyn Daniels, Debbie Southward and Shelley Steel. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ware. Graveside services will be held with livestreaming through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy and livestreaming information is available at www.littletonandrue.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ferncliff Cemetery
