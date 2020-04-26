|
WILKINS, Gertrude Age 91 of Bellbrook, passed away April 21, 2020. She was born September 16, 1928 in Paintsville, KY to the late Clayton and Rosie (Powers) Music. In addition to her parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Johnson and her second husband, Johnny Wilkins; 6 siblings; 2 step-children and various extended family members. She is survived by her children, Judy (Vernon) Hall, E. Michael (Kathleen) Johnson and Vickie (Doug) Seifert; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Eloise Davis and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Gertrude was a founding member of Centerville Church of Christ. A private graveside service will be held at Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Centerville Church of Christ, in Gertrude's memory. To share a memory of Gertrude or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020